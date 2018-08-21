Alaska Highway closed from Coal River to Yukon Border

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed between Coal River and the Yukon Border due to a forest fire.

The Lutz Creek fire is over 4,000 hectares in size and has already caused the community of Lower Post to be evacuated. According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire is burning out of control and a structural protection unit is up and running in the community.

The Federal Government will provide another update on the status of the Alaska Highway at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

There are 14 firefighters and one airtanker working the fire. Heavy equipment is being used to help create fire guards.

The Lutz Creek #BCwildfire is ~4,000 ha and ~5 km south of Lower Post which is 200 km northeast of Dease Lake and 20 km southeast of Watson Lake, Yukon. Structure protection is set up and operating in that community. Firefighters, heavy equipment and air tankers are responding. https://t.co/VUTqh2FmKt — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 22, 2018

A second and larger fire is burning further south of Lower Post. This fire is over 25,000 hectares near the Blue River.