This map shows the area under an evacuation order and the light pink areas show the two fires near Lower Post
Forest Fire News

Alaska Highway closed from Coal River to Yukon Border

Adam Reaburn

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed between Coal River and the Yukon Border due to a forest fire.

The Lutz Creek fire is over 4,000 hectares in size and has already caused the community of Lower Post to be evacuated.  According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire is burning out of control and a structural protection unit is up and running in the community.

The Federal Government will provide another update on the status of the Alaska Highway at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

There are 14 firefighters and one airtanker working the fire.  Heavy equipment is being used to help create fire guards.

A second and larger fire is burning further south of Lower Post.  This fire is over 25,000 hectares near the Blue River.

Adam Reaburn

