23.1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A photo of the scene of Tuesday's crash on the Alaska Highway north of the Highway 29 junction submitted by David Woodford.
Home News Alaska Highway closed north of Highway 29 junction
News

Alaska Highway closed north of Highway 29 junction

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed in both directions north of Fort St. John this afternoon.

According to eyewitness reports, the crash happened shortly before 1:20 p.m. on Highway 97 at the Mile 55 marker, just north of the junction with Highway 29.

Eyewitnesses say that multiple vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash, including a logging truck that was photographed on its side in the ditch next to the highway.

Witnesses are also reporting that the highway is currently closed in both directions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corporal James Gray with the Fort St. John RCMP said that officers have been dispatched to the collision, and that no other details are available at this time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – The void left by the departure of Greyhound
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

Happily Ever After Ball for Natalie Small pushed back to October 6th

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The fundraising ball for a local 4-year-old with neuroblastoma has been pushed back to October 6th. The...
Read more
News

Site preparation work begins for new school in Fort St. John

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District #60 says that site preparation work has begun on a new elementary...
Read more
Energy News

Woodfibre LNG announces new company president

Chris Newton -
SQUAMISH, B.C. – Woodfibre LNG Ltd. announced that David Keane has been appointed as the company’s new President. In a...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Energy News

Woodfibre LNG announces new company president

Chris Newton -
SQUAMISH, B.C. – Woodfibre LNG Ltd. announced that David Keane has been appointed as the company’s new President. In a press release, Woodfibre LNG said...

D Crew comes out on top at Allen LaFleur Tournament of...

Tim Zimmer and U17 Team B.C. finish 2nd place at U18...

Man facing charges after leading police in Grande Prairie on pursuit...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.