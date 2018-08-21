Alaska Highway closed north of Highway 29 junction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed in both directions north of Fort St. John this afternoon.

According to eyewitness reports, the crash happened shortly before 1:20 p.m. on Highway 97 at the Mile 55 marker, just north of the junction with Highway 29.

Eyewitnesses say that multiple vehicles appear to have been involved in the crash, including a logging truck that was photographed on its side in the ditch next to the highway.

Witnesses are also reporting that the highway is currently closed in both directions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corporal James Gray with the Fort St. John RCMP said that officers have been dispatched to the collision, and that no other details are available at this time.

Advertisement Advertisement

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.

Advertisement Advertisement