Alaska Highway open between Coal River and Yukon Border

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is open again between Coal River and the Yukon Border.

The Highway was closed Tuesday after a forest fire near Lower Post caused officials to close the highway. Highway 97 is open to single lane alternating traffic and is pilot car controlled.

Lower Post remains under an evacuation order due to the Lutz Creek Fire. The fire is now 5,000 hectares and 33 firefighters are working to fight the fire.

The Lutz Creek #BCwildfire is ~4,000 ha and ~5 km south of Lower Post which is 200 km northeast of Dease Lake and 20 km southeast of Watson Lake, Yukon. Structure protection is set up and operating in that community. Firefighters, heavy equipment and air tankers are responding. https://t.co/VUTqh2FmKt — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 22, 2018