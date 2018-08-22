26.6 C
News

Alaska Highway open between Coal River and Yukon Border

Adam Reaburn

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is open again between Coal River and the Yukon Border.

The Highway was closed Tuesday after a forest fire near Lower Post caused officials to close the highway.  Highway 97 is open to single lane alternating traffic and is pilot car controlled.

Lower Post remains under an evacuation order due to the Lutz Creek Fire.  The fire is now 5,000 hectares and 33 firefighters are working to fight the fire.

Adam Reaburn

