Allen LaFleur Tournament of Hope raises $16,000 for families fighting cancer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Allen LaFleur Tournament of Hope was held in Taylor this past weekend.

The event saw 40 teams competing and raising money for families fighting cancer. This year’s tournament raised a grand total of $16,000 which will be split between two families.

Dan Richter, who is battling Lipo Sarcoma, will be given one-half of the funds raised while Kaiya Parissenti will receive the other half to help treat her Keratocystic Odontogenic Tumor.

“A HUGE thank you to this year’s volunteers, clean up crew & sponsors who made our 12th year a success,” wrote tournament organizer Jackie LaFleur. “Everyone should be proud as this tournament isn’t just an end of the year or red eye tournament. We gather to raise money for families struggling with cancer.”

