7.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 27, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
An aerial photo of the Townsend facility west of Wonowon. Photo by Altagas
Home Energy News Altagas signs agreement with Kelt Exploration
Energy NewsNewsRegional

Altagas signs agreement with Kelt Exploration

Chris Newton

CALGARY, A.B. – AltaGas Ltd. announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with Kelt Exploration Ltd. to provide an energy infrastructure solution for the liquids-rich Inga Montney development located in northeast British Columbia.

Altagas says that the Commercial Arrangements underpin the expansion of its Townsend Complex, including the addition of a 198 million cubic feet per day of processing capacity at the Townsend Deep Cut Facility.

Kelt announced in early July that it had signed a letter of intent with Altagas to process 75 million cubic feet per day of raw gas under a 10-year arrangement at AltaGas’ proposed Townsend Deep Cut Gas Plant.

In a release, Altagas said that the additional natural gas liquids will increase utilization in AltaGas’ existing liquids pipelines, positioning the company for an expansion of the North Pine fractionator to 20,000 barrels per day – which already has regulatory approval, and to provide additional propane supply to the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal.

The Commercial Arrangements provide Kelt with firm processing of 75 million cubic feet per day of raw gas under an initial 10-year take-or-pay arrangement and includes raw gas gathering, liquids handling, field fractionation and propane marketing arrangements including export through Ridley Island.

The expected commercial operations date of the Townsend Deep Cut Facility is expected in the fourth quarter of 2019. The infrastructure investment for expansion and increasing the capture area of the Townsend site is estimated to be $180 million.

“We have significant investment opportunities ahead of us, with Gas being the primary growth driver followed by U.S. Utilities over the next few years,” said David Cornhill, Chairman and Interim Co-Chief Executive Officer of AltaGas. “Our presence in the two most prolific gas plays; the Montney and Marcellus/Utica—positions us to participate in energy export projects on both coasts of North America. Additionally, the recent NEB approval of the TransCanada North Montney expansion will enable producers to move ahead with their growth plans. AltaGas with its strategic infrastructure in Northeast British Columbia is well positioned to be a part of that growth.”

Under the terms of the Commercial Arrangements, Altagas said Kelt has the option during the first three years of the initial take-or-pay term to commit to additional firm processing at Townsend Deep Cut, up to a total of 198 million cubic feet per day for a term of its choice, with an additional minimum take-or-pay commitment of ten years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

AltaGas will construct 198 million cubic feet per day of deep cut natural gas processing capacity at the Townsend Complex. This will consist of the proposed and permitted 99 million cubic feet per day of deep cut capacity and the proposed and permitted modification of an existing 99 million cubic feet per day shallow cut capacity to enhanced NGL recovery.

Previous articleToby Coyle wins Lone Wolf’s Club Championship
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

Forest Fire News

Campfires to be allowed once again in Northeast B.C. starting Tuesday

Chris Newton -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The BC Wildfire Service says that campfires will once again be allowed in the Fort...
Read more
Energetictickets.ca Events

Gord Bamford to take over the Lido Theatre for two nights this October

Adam Reaburn -
Gord Bamford bringing his Honkytonks & Dive Bar Tour to FSJ Today, Platinum-selling Sony Music Entertainment Canada recording artist Gord...
Read more
Forest Fire News

Several buildings in Lower Post burned as Lutz Creek Fire balloons to over 100,000 heactares

Chris Newton -
WATSON LAKE, Y.T. - At least three homes in the community of Lower Post along the Alaska Highway have...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Energetictickets.ca Events

Gord Bamford to take over the Lido Theatre for two nights...

Adam Reaburn -
Gord Bamford bringing his Honkytonks & Dive Bar Tour to FSJ Today, Platinum-selling Sony Music Entertainment Canada recording artist Gord Bamford, announced he is returning...

Several buildings in Lower Post burned as Lutz Creek Fire balloons...

Dawson Creek RCMP looking for three stolen side by side vehicles

video

Trev Talks – The Municipal Election in Fort St. John

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.