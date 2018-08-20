3.7 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 20, 2018
B Champion Black Swan Bombers with B division runner up Summer Swingers. Photo by Renee Rose Didier.
Sports

Balls Deep wins Fort St. John Mixed Slow Pitch year end tournament

John Luke Kieper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Mixed Slow Pitch League held their year-end tournament on August 11th and 12th.

The winner of the tournament was declared the champion of the 2018 slow pitch season.

Balls Deep were the big winners this year as they beat out Farm Team, BC Slam and the Warriors to win the A division crown.

The Black Swan Bombers were champions of the B division while the Strikers took home the C division prize.

Up next for Fort St. John slow pitch is the 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament this weekend.

John Luke Kieper

