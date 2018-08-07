Barry Scott wins class A gold panning title

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships were held in Taylor last weekend.

Barry Scott was the big winner as he scored 24 points in the class “A” final. Scott found 20 gold flakes in two rounds as well as a gold nugget to secure his victory.

Also featured at the event was a celebrity challenge which saw Taylor’s Mayor Rob Fraser knock off Councillor Larry Evans to win the title.

The full results from the event are shown below:

‘A’ Adult:

1) Barry Scott

2) Michael Gunderson

3) Dave Coupland

‘B’ Adult:

1) Megan Giebelhaus

2) Cameron Argo

3) Terry Beaton

‘C’ Adult:

1) Jim Kittle Sr.

2) Andrew Argo

3) Jim Kittle Jr.

‘C’ Juvenile:

1) Luella Barrett

2) Rhys Tyrer

3) Carson Freeman

Juvenile Open:

1) Aurora Davis

2) Jennifer Finnie

3) Jenna Wiggleworth

Celebrity Challenge:

1) Rob Fraser

2) Larry Evans

3) Raven Purden

