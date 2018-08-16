BC Hydro moving navigation channel on Peace River at Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro is advising boaters and river users that the navigation channel in the main stem of the Peace River, which passes under the temporary Site C construction bridge, will be moving this weekend.

Hydro spokesperson Dave Conway said that the navigation channel will be shifted approximately 50 metres closer to the north bank of the Peace River on Sunday, August 19th due to changing river conditions.

The navigation lights and markings on the construction bridge will be moved to reflect this change.

Conway is advising boaters to exercise caution when navigating the Peace River at and around the dam site for safety reasons.

“The navigation channel through the construction site is dynamic and may continue to change during the construction period based on river conditions and water flows,” said Conway in a release.

Hydro is also reminding boaters to watch for signs and lights that indicate the navigation channel.

