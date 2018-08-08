BC Hydro releases June employment number for Site C

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro released their June employment statistics for Site C today which showcased some pretty impressive numbers.

The latest statistics showed that there was a total of 3,093 workers currently at the Site C Dam, a 283 person increase since last month.

Of the total, 2,531 were from B.C. which was 82 percent of the workforce. 664 workers were from right here in the Peace River Regional District, making up 28 percent of the total.

Hydro had 730 engineers and project team members, 664 of which were from B.C. to make 91 percent.

Advertisement

A total of 29 international workers, 240 indigenous people and 404 women were employed during the month.

Site C also had 56 apprentices working on spillways and generating stations.

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories