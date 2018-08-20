Bo Hedges and Team Canada finish 2nd in pool A at World Wheelchair Basketball Championship round robin

HAMBURG, GERMANY – The Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team, co-captained by Wonowon native Bo Hedges, placed second in pool A after an intense 83-71 loss to Iran on Monday at the 2018 World Championships in Hamburg.

The smaller Canadian side had trouble containing the Iranian squad’s height, with the latter dominating in the paint and repeatedly converting on turnovers by Canada.

After building up a 22-point lead it looked as though Iran would cruise to victory early, but Canada was resilient and clawed its way back into the game, coming within four points of tying it up late before Iran closed it out.

After the loss, Canada finished the round robin with a 2-1 record.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Canadian men will next play in a crossover match on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals.

Advertisement Advertisement

Their opponent and game time are to be announced. Meanwhile, the Canadian women return to action against the Netherlands at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Canadians can watch the games live on the Wheelchair Basketball Canada and Canadian Paralympic Team Facebook pages and at cbcsports.ca.