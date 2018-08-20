3.7 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 20, 2018
Canada's Bo Hedges looks to make a pass against Iran at the 2018 World Wheelchair Basketball Championships. Photo by Wheelchair Basketball Canada
Bo Hedges and Team Canada finish 2nd in pool A at World...
Sports

Bo Hedges and Team Canada finish 2nd in pool A at World Wheelchair Basketball Championship round robin

Chris Newton

HAMBURG, GERMANY – The Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball Team, co-captained by Wonowon native Bo Hedges, placed second in pool A after an intense 83-71 loss to Iran on Monday at the 2018 World Championships in Hamburg.

The smaller Canadian side had trouble containing the Iranian squad’s height, with the latter dominating in the paint and repeatedly converting on turnovers by Canada.

After building up a 22-point lead it looked as though Iran would cruise to victory early, but Canada was resilient and clawed its way back into the game, coming within four points of tying it up late before Iran closed it out.

After the loss, Canada finished the round robin with a 2-1 record.

The Canadian men will next play in a crossover match on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals.

Their opponent and game time are to be announced. Meanwhile, the Canadian women return to action against the Netherlands at 9:30 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday.

Canadians can watch the games live on the Wheelchair Basketball Canada and Canadian Paralympic Team Facebook pages and at cbcsports.ca.

© Energeticcity.ca
