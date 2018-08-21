25.9 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Bo Hedges. Photo by Wheelchair Basketball Canada.
Sports

Bo Hedges and Team Canada out of medal contention at World Wheelchair Basketball Championships

John Luke Kieper

HAMBURG, DE – Wonowon resident Bo Hedges and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team are officially out of medal contention at the World Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

The team fell to Poland in a crossover game earlier today 79-68. Nik Goncin led all players with 25 points while Patrick Anderson picked up his fourth double-double.

Hedges had himself a solid game as he scored 10 points, gathered two rebounds and passed for four assists.

Poland will now advance to the quarter-finals while Canada will play in a placement game.

The Canadian Women are the country’s last hope at a medal as they continue pool play today against the Netherlands

John Luke Kieper

