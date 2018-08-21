Bo Hedges and Team Canada out of medal contention at World Wheelchair Basketball Championships

HAMBURG, DE – Wonowon resident Bo Hedges and the Canadian Men’s Wheelchair Basketball team are officially out of medal contention at the World Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

The team fell to Poland in a crossover game earlier today 79-68. Nik Goncin led all players with 25 points while Patrick Anderson picked up his fourth double-double.

Hedges had himself a solid game as he scored 10 points, gathered two rebounds and passed for four assists.

Poland will now advance to the quarter-finals while Canada will play in a placement game.

The Canadian Women are the country’s last hope at a medal as they continue pool play today against the Netherlands