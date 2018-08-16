Bowie excited about upcoming training camp with Prince George Cougars

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John native Connor Bowie, who was drafted by the Portland Winterhawks in the 2016 WHL Bantam draft two years ago before being traded to the Prince George Cougars in January, says he’s excited about his chance to play his first full season in the WHL.

Bowie played in 10 games with the Cougars last season, scoring two goals and one assist, along with two penalty infraction minutes and seven shots on goal.

Previously, he had four points in seven games with the Winterhawks during 2016 and 2017 preseason.

The seventeen-year-old has actually spent most of his summer in Prince George training full-time with Nick Drazenovic, who was hired as the Cougars’ Director of Player Development on February 17th, 2017.

Bowie says that training in B.C.’s Northern Capital with Drazenovic, who played 281 career games in the WHL with Prince George, has been incredibly worthwhile for his development.

“He played in the NHL, and I got a ton of one-on-one work with him, which was sweet, just being able to be with a pro all the time was fun. The workouts every day are crazy. Training with them was fantastic.”

Bowie said that he’s excited about the team’s prospects during the upcoming season, and to meet incoming General Manager Mark Lamb, who was hired by the Cougars on June 19th.

He said that he’s also excited about the group of players that will be returning to the Cougars’ training camp next week.

“It’s just a bunch of young guys, they’re all my age, like 17 to 19. It’s not like we have a lot of twenty-year-olds. That’s good for me to be with people around my age.”

Though he says he’s a bit nervous about trying out for a team so close to home, having a fellow Fort St. John native on the team makes things a lot more comfortable.

Austin Crossley was acquired by the Cougars in a trade with the Prince Albert Raiders at around the same time Bowie was traded from Portland.

Bowie heads off to Prince George this Sunday before the Cougars training camp begins.