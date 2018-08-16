Brief news from Monday’s Fort St. John city council meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In addition to approving a resolution to allow construction to begin on the new off-leash dog area in Toboggan Hill Park and passing second reading on the City’s Official Community Plan bylaw, a number of other things happened at Monday’s Fort St. John council meeting.

Britney Carlstrom was honoured with a long service award after having celebrated her fifth year working for the City. Carlstrom began her career with the City of Fort St. John on July 29, 2013, as an Engineering Technologist with the Planning and Engineering Department, and now works as an Engineer.

Mayor Lori Ackerman proclaimed the week of August 27th – 31st as Overdose Awareness Week in Fort St. John. Julianna Kucheran with Urban Matters and Amanda Trotter with the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society gave a presentation to council about the importance of overdose awareness as both Canada and the United States grapple with the ongoing drug overdose crisis.

Council passed a zoning amendment bylaw and another bylaw amending the current Official Community Plan to rezone a parcel of land next to the existing RCMP detachment in order to accommodate construction of the new RCMP detachment building. The City held a public meeting about the two proposed bylaws at 6:00 p.m. on Monday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Council approved a resolution from staff to direct the three remaining members of the Tourism Fort St. John Board to solicit nominations for six new members since five current members of the Board will be departing in the near future. The terms of board members Andy Ackerman, Adam Reaburn, and Cheryl Erickson are due to expire on November 1st, meanwhile, members Heather Sjoblom and Christina Seguin also announced their resignations recently.

Advertisement Advertisement

Council approved a recommendation for City staff to proceed with an Application for Lane Closure of the lane located east of 90th Stree between 77th and 79th Avenues. The lane closure is being done to facilitate the consolidation of the surrounding lots for the development of the Fire Department’s new Fire Training Grounds, the tender for the first phase of which was awarded at the previous council meeting on July 23rd.

Advertisement Advertisement

Council also authorized Mayor Ackerman to attend the On the Move Symposium from November 18th – 21st in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador after the symposium’s organizers specifically requested her to attend as a guest speaker. The cost of the trip, $1,450, was approved to be allocated from the Council travel budget.

Council also adopted four bylaws at the meeting on Monday, including the Municipal Ticket Bylaw, the Property Standards Bylaw, A Building Amendment bylaw, and a Local Area Service bylaw for the installation of pavement, curbs, gutters, storm main, catch basins, streetlights, driveway and boulevard restoration on 87 Avenue west of 107 Street.