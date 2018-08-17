22.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, August 17, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
A map of the Prince George Fire Centre, including the Fort Nelson and Peace Forest Districts, where all open burning in prohibited as of noon, Saturday. Photo by BC Wildfire Service
Home Forest Fire News Campfire ban coming into effect in Northeast B.C. this Saturday
Forest Fire NewsNewsRegional

Campfire ban coming into effect in Northeast B.C. this Saturday

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service says that all open burning, including campfires, will be prohibited across Northeast B.C. this weekend.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds with the Prince George Fire Centre said that the ban on campfires, Category 2, and Category 3 open fires will be going into effect at noon Pacific time on Saturday, Aug. 18th.

The existing prohibition on all open burning in other parts of the Prince George Fire will now be expanded to include the Peace and the Fort Nelson Forest Districts.

In addition to campfires and larger open fires, the ban also appliues to the use of: stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved, outdoor stoves that burn woody debris, tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels and burning cages, or binary exploding targets for rifle target practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prohibition does not apply to CSA-rated or ULC-rated cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes, or to a portable campfire apparatus that uses briquettes, liquid or gaseous fuel, as long as the height of the flame is less than 15 centimetres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reynolds said in a release that the prohibition is being implemented to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety due to current and forecasted weather conditions, high fire-danger ratings and the number of fires that the BC Wildfire Service is currently responding to in the rest of the province.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This prohibition applies to all public and private land within the Prince George Fire Centre’s jurisdiction covered by this prohibition, unless specified by a local government authority.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

Previous articleMayors Ackerman and Bumstead seeking re-election this fall
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

Election

Mayors Ackerman and Bumstead seeking re-election this fall

Chris Newton -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Fort St. John mayor Lori Ackerman and Dawson Creek mayor Dale Bumstead have both confirmed...
Read more
Forest Fire News

No homes or oil and gas properties currently being threatened by wildfires in Northeast B.C.

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say that compared to what is occurring in...
Read more
News

71st Annual North Peace Fall Fair kicks off today

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Fall Fair will be celebrating its 71st anniversary this weekend. Along with...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

71st Annual North Peace Fall Fair kicks off today

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Fall Fair will be celebrating its 71st anniversary this weekend. Along with the usual events at the...

Oilpatch fears delays as U.S. judge orders further review of KXL...

Bowie excited about upcoming training camp with Prince George Cougars

NEB allows Trans Mountain to begin construction on parts of pipeline...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.