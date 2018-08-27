7.8 C
A map showing the locations where campfires will once again be permitted starting at noon on Tuesday, August 28th. Photo by BC Wildfire Service.
Forest Fire News

Campfires to be allowed once again in Northeast B.C. starting Tuesday

Chris Newton

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service says that campfires will once again be allowed in the Fort Nelson and Peace Forest Districts, effective at noon on Tuesday, August 28th.

The Wildfire Service says that a combination of more seasonal weather conditions with rainfall and cooler temperatures, along with a decrease in the fire danger rating, have reduced the risk of wildfires in northeastern B.C.

A map showing the fire danger rating in B.C. as of 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 26th, 2018. Photo by BC Wildfire Service

However, the current prohibition against any open fire larger than a campfire remains in effect throughout the Prince George Fire Centre. A map of the affected areas and their associated prohibitions is available online: http://ow.ly/LfCJ30lyV1w

The following activities remain prohibited throughout the Prince George Fire Centre:

  • Category 2 and Category 3 open fires, as defined in the Wildfire Regulation
  • the use of sky lanterns
  • the use of fireworks, including firecrackers
  • the use of sky lanterns
  • the use of air curtain burners
  • the use of burn barrels and burn cages
  • the use of binary exploding targets

Anyone lighting a campfire in an area where campfires are allowed must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and must have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the campfire.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of $10,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

