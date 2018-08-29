Canadian Jet Boat Series ends this weekend with Taylor Flats 200

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Peace Country River Rats will play host to the Taylor Flats 200 this weekend.

According to event organizer and competitor Trapper Wolsey, the race could see as many as 20 boats in the water. Local racers competing at the event include Trapper and Clayton Wolsey, Stacy Kelm and Gord Humphrey.

This competition is the final event of the Canadian Jet Boat Series and will see participants race six times each.

Currently, the forecast is calling for clouds on Saturday as well as rain on Sunday, but Wolsey explained a little rain won’t stop the competitors.

“The weather seems to be changing daily so who knows what the heck it’ll do,” said Wolsey. “It definitely won’t scare anyone, everyone will throw the rain suits on and away we go.”

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. on Friday with registration and the show and shine. Featured at the boat launch will be a beer garden all weekend.

Races start on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at Peace Island Park.

