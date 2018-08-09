Canadian Motorcycle Drag Racing Association coming to Northern Lights Raceway this weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights Raceway will play host to the Canadian Motorcycle Drag Racing Association’s races this weekend.

This is the only event of the year at Northern Lights Raceway that doesn’t feature cars.

Northern Lights Raceway President Robin Derose expects to see up to 50 motorcyclists competing come race day.

“Its bikers from across Canada and it’s an all bike drag,” said Derose. “Usually once a year they come up, rent our track and make a good weekend out of it.”

Derose hopes to see close to ten local bikers competing, including four-time champ at Northern Lights Raceway this year Bruce Romak.

Admission rates are similar to standard Northern Lights Raceway fees. Races start at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

