Canadian Olympians to host speed skating training camp in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Four-time long track speed skating Olympic medalist Denny Morrison and 20 of his teammates will host a two-week training camp right here in the Energetic City from August 26th to September 10th.

Among the national team athletes who will travel to Fort St. John is 2018 10,000m Olympic champion and silver medalist in the 5,000m Ted-Jan Bloemen. With Morrison, he will lead the group which will also include other 2018 Olympians such as Ivanie Blondin, Kali Christ, Ben Donnelly, Jordan Belchos, Olivier Jean, Valérie Maltais, Keri Morrison and Isabelle Weidemann.

“I’m really excited to come back home and be part of this great opportunity for our city and young skaters to discover the sport of speed skating through the eyes of our national team,” said Denny Morrison.

“As I’m resuming training following a mid-July knee surgery, I’ll make sure to interact as much as possible with my fellow citizens while I’m sure all my teammates, including those at the 2018 Olympic Games, will also happily share their passion for the sport.”

Olympic coaches Bart Schouten, Remmelt Eldering and Todd McClements will accompany the group of athletes as the men’s team will arrive August 26th while the women’s squad won’t arrive until the 30th.

Aside from the more than 40 hours of training on and off the ice, national team skaters will also take the opportunity to fully engage with the local community during different events. Events mentioned are shown below:

Thursday, August 30th:

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m: Official Meet and Greet – The community of Fort St. John is invited to come, meet and skate with the Olympians and national team athletes during a public skating session. The public can bring their own skates or try some speed skates from the Fort St. John Club (helmets and gloves are required). Skate aids or strollers will not be available or allowed on the ice. The National Team members will be on the ice and available for autographs.

Thursday, September 6th:

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m: Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Clubs skate with the National Team – Skaters from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek clubs will have the opportunity to come and skate with national team athletes and to take part in a meet and greet with them after. Also, during the two-week camp, the older skaters (ages 14-17) will be participating in dryland training sessions with the team.

September 7th – 9th:

B.C Long Track Academy: National team athletes and coaches will also take part in the British Columbia Long Track Academy from September 7 to 9 at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. Skaters aged 12-17 from throughout BC and northwest Alberta will take part in these events interacting with national team athletes on and off the ice. Coaches throughout BC will engage with Olympic coach Bart Schouten during a BC Academy coaching session.

More details are available at Speed Skating Canada’s website at www.speedskating.ca.

All events will take place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.