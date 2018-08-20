17.3 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 20, 2018
A Google Maps image showing the location of Saturday's fatal crash on Highway 29.
News

Cause still undetermined in Highway 29 fatal motorcycle crash

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police say that the cause of a single-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist on Highway 29 is still undetermined.

The crash happened between on Saturday afternoon between 4:00 and 6:00 on Highway 29 near Wilder Creek, approximately seven kilometres west of the junction with the Alaska Highway.

Corporal James Gray with the Fort St. John RCMP said that the rider and lone occupant of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve on the highway, resulting in the single-vehicle collision.

The rider, a 23-year-old Fort St. John man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cpl. Gray said that the road was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist investigated, while the motorcycle was towed to a garage for a mechanical inspection.

Despite this, the cause of the crash has not been determined, and it is not known whether speed or alcohol may have played a role.

Also unknown at this time is whether the deceased man was participating in the Community 2 Community Poker Ride, which took place in Fort St. John, Taylor, Dawson Creek, Tumbler Ridge, Chetwynd, and Hudson’s Hope on Friday.

Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey with the City of Fort St. John said that while the participating Visitor Information Centres did record participant’s names, their ages were not tallied.

Harvey said that staff with the Fort St. John Visitor Centre are continuing to follow up with riders that did not check in at the completion of the event, which took place Saturday.

