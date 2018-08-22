17.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
Aerial photo of Fort St. John. Photo by City of Fort St. John
News

CDI launches quality of life survey for Fort St. John residents

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of Fort St John are being asked to share their thoughts and opinions about the quality of life in the community by taking the Community Development Institute’s ‘Your Voice Fort St John’ community survey from now until October 12th.

The City of Fort St John and UNBC’s Community Development Institute office in Fort St John, which is called The Forge, have a partnership to develop and implement strategies for economic diversification, community resiliency, and social capacity.  As part of this work, a community indicators program, including this community survey, has been developed.

“‘Your Voice Fort St John’ gives our citizens a powerful voice in enriching the quality of life in our community. The results of the survey will help celebrate our strengths while identifying and addressing challenges. Please make sure Your Voice is heard,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman.

The survey takes about 10-15 minutes to complete, and asks respondents to rate a number of community issues, including healthcare, education, accessibility, diversity, and mobility.

“The work of The Forge contributes to building a foundation for change and innovation through engagement and deliberate long-term planning,” said The Forge’s senior facilitator Jennifer Moore. “This community survey, just one component of the overall work plan, is vital to building a stronger community for all citizens.”

To take the survey, click this link: https://ca.research.net/r/YourVoiceFSJ

Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

