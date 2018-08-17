24 C
The Charlie Lake Fire Department. File photo
Home Forest Fire News Charlie Lake and Pouce Coupe sending firefighters to help fight forest fires
Forest Fire NewsNews

Charlie Lake and Pouce Coupe sending firefighters to help fight forest fires

Adam Reaburn

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – More Firefighters from northeast B.C. are headed to help fight forest fires in other areas of B.C.

The Peace River Regional District has sent volunteers from the Charlie Lake Fire Department to Burns Lake.  The Department will send tender three and two volunteers to help in the wildfire response.   According to the PRRD, they will be providing water tender service to wildfire and structure protection crews.  Two more volunteers will be deployed in eight days to replace the current volunteers.

The Department still has two trucks at the Charlie Lake Fire Hall and 22 volunteers to support any local fire responses.

The Pouce Coupe Fire Department has also sent crews to help.  Four members from Pouce Coupe Fire and Rescue left on Friday for Dease Lake.

Members of the Fort St. John Fire Department left last week to help in Dease Lake/Telegraph Creek.  The City said they would be sending three firefighters and a specialized four-wheel-drive wildland fire engine to work with a Structure Projection Specialist and task group to protect homes and businesses affected by the wildfire.

Over 560 forest fires are burning in B.C.  The Province announced Friday that a campfire and open burning ban would be put in place for Northeast B.C. as of noon on Saturday.  Click here for details.

Adam Reaburn

