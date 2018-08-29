13 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Fort St. John City Hall. Photo by Chris Newton
News

City hosting Candidate 101 info session for upcoming municipal election tonight

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be hosting a free information session this evening for anyone interested in running to be a member of City Council.

The Candidate 101 info session will give prospective candidates answers to questions they might have about being a Fort St. John councillor or mayor, including what the role entails, what type of time commitment is required, or what exactly is involved in being a Council member.

The meeting will also provide an overview of what remuneration and benefits are paid.

Attendees will be given an opportunity to ask staff questions and review the candidate binder.

The City’s Legislative Services Director Janet Prestley spoke with Councillor Trevor Bolin about the upcoming info session last Friday’s episode of Moose FM’s Trev Talks.

The nomination period starts at 9:00 a.m. on September 4th and closes at 4:00 p.m. on September 14th.

The Candidate 101 meeting is taking place Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers and is open to all members of the public.

For more information about the October 20th municipal election, call Janet Prestley, Chief Election Officer, or Laura Howes, Deputy Chief Election Officer at (250) 787-8150.

