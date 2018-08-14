City hosting public meeting after council passes second reading of Official Community Plan bylaw

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be hosting a public meeting in late August after Council passed second reading yesterday of the bylaw containing the City’s updated Official Community Plan.

Planning Manager Renee Jamurat gave a presentation to Council at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, outlining some of the revisions staff have made to the Plan since it passed first reading in mid-November last year.

The City began the process of updating the OCP back in 2016, which included community engagement before the draft of the Plan was presented to Council last year.

An Official Community Plan is a local government bylaw that outlines a local government’s goals and policies related to planning and land use management, and every municipality in B.C. is required to have an OCP under the Local Government Act.

Advertisement

During her presentation, Jamurat spoke about a number of revisions that staff have made to the Plan since first reading, which included a number of changes to land use planning.

A number of revisions were made to clarify the City’s collaboration work with the Agricultural Land Commission in support of lands in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

Advertisement Advertisement

In particular, a number of the lands on the City’s northwest and east sides acquired during the latest boundary extension have had their land use designations changed to Agriculture from Urban Development Area, or in the case of lands southwest of the North Peace Airport from Industrial.

After the OCP bylaw passed second reading, the City will be hosting a public meeting regarding the bylaw on August 27th. The meeting is scheduled to occur inside the Council Chambers at City Hall at 6:00 p.m.

Related Stories