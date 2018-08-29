17.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fort St. John City Hall. Photo by Chris Newton
Home News City issues tender for sewer upgrades near NLC after delay
News

City issues tender for sewer upgrades near NLC after delay

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is now accepting tender submissions for sewer upgrades along 100th St. under the CN Rail tracks near Northern Lights College.

The work, which involves installing 200 metres of 1.5-metre diameter storm main under the CN Rail tracks at the north end of 100th St. is part of the City’s plans to widen the road next summer.

The City had originally planned to continue widening the road this summer, but during 2018 Capital Budget discussions, the City postponed that work until 2019 so that the storm drain near NLC could be replaced and upgraded.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that the sewer upgrades were supposed to have been started earlier this year, but a number of multi-government agencies at multiple levels – including Transport Canada – needed to give their approval for the City’s plans.

Harvey wasn’t able to say whether the sewer replacement would be completed before the end of the year, or whether the delay would cause the City to postpone widening 100th St. up to the East Bypass Road until 2020.

Previous articleSkate with Olympians tomorrow at the Pomeroy Sport Centre
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

SuperPark Society gets $15,000 grant from PRRD

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Family SuperPark Society received a grant from the Peace River Regional...
Read more
News

Special weather statement issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions

Chris Newton -
FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for areas of B.C. north of the...
Read more
News

City hosting Candidate 101 info session for upcoming municipal election tonight

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be hosting a free information session this...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Special weather statement issued for Fort Nelson and Muncho Lake regions

Chris Newton -
FORT NELSON, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for areas of B.C. north of the Peace Region, including the Fort...

City hosting Candidate 101 info session for upcoming municipal election tonight

Trackers hoping stingy defense can lead to success in 2018-2019

Significant court decision could determine Trans Mountain’s fate: experts

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.