City issues tender for sewer upgrades near NLC after delay

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is now accepting tender submissions for sewer upgrades along 100th St. under the CN Rail tracks near Northern Lights College.

The work, which involves installing 200 metres of 1.5-metre diameter storm main under the CN Rail tracks at the north end of 100th St. is part of the City’s plans to widen the road next summer.

The City had originally planned to continue widening the road this summer, but during 2018 Capital Budget discussions, the City postponed that work until 2019 so that the storm drain near NLC could be replaced and upgraded.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that the sewer upgrades were supposed to have been started earlier this year, but a number of multi-government agencies at multiple levels – including Transport Canada – needed to give their approval for the City’s plans.

Harvey wasn’t able to say whether the sewer replacement would be completed before the end of the year, or whether the delay would cause the City to postpone widening 100th St. up to the East Bypass Road until 2020.