City looking for consultants to design Festival Plaza at Centennial Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has issued a request for proposals for the consultations and design of the Festival Plaza that is planned to be built at the former site of the City’s Visitor Information Centre.

The Festival Plaza was included in the concept designs for the renovations of Centennial Park that were first shown to City Council last fall, though the construction of the plaza was not included in the budget for the park’s redevelopment.

“I am very intrigued by the option in which the Festival Plaza is located in the Northwest corner,” said then-Acting Mayor Byron Stewart during that council meeting. “For events such as Canada Day, I feel that we could include the Plaza if its closer to the street corner and this option would allow for more space for residents in the community.”

The Centennial Park redevelopment tender was awarded to Charlie Lake-based Northern Legendary Construction in early July for $5,498,798.20.

Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey explained that the plaza was included in the design concept merely as a placeholder piece to confirm whether Council wanted it located at Centennial Park or elsewhere, and where in the park it would be located.

Harvey said that the two projects are separate, but complimentary.

He added that after the RFP closes and the City chooses a consultant, the public will be able to participate in a public engagement to determine what features will be included in the plaza.

