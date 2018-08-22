25.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
The location of the proposed indoor playground inside the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Photo by Chris Newton
News

City looking for residents’ feedback on proposed play structure inside Pomeroy Sport Centre

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is asking for residents’ feedback on a new indoor play structure for the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that the City has budgeted $65,000 in this year’s Capital Budget to build an indoor play structure inside the facility, which will add to the range of activities available for the families of the rink’s users.

An excerpt from the City’s Let’s Talk website says that, “Many families seem to live at the rink while siblings each take their turn on the ice. Recreation Staff have begun to diversify and utilize the open spaces around the rinks to accommodate a greater interest base than just the sport of hockey.”

After a review, staff determined that the ideal location for the play structure would be against the stairwell adjacent to the skate sharpening shop, between the East and West rinks on the lower floor.

“This is not a McDonald’s play structure, this is like a half-sized McDonald’s play structure,” said Harvey, saying that the proposed play structure would be roughly 10’ wide, 20’ long, and 15’ tall, or similar in size to the structure at the Taylor Arena.

In its Parks and Recreation Master Plan released in December 2016, the City said 33 percent of households said that getting an indoor playground built in the City was a priority.

Earlier this Spring the North Peace Family SuperPark, which has been trying to get an inclusive indoor playground built for the past five years, announced that it had secured a lease at a location on 100th Ave., with the facility opening to the public next month.

Harvey said that the City is taking feedback from residents at a booth set up inside the Pomeroy, and on its Let’s Talk public engagement web page until September 14th.

