City now taking registrations from organizations for upcoming Community One Stop

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is now accepting registrations from local organizations to participate in the upcoming Community One Stop registration event.

This season’s upcoming One Stop is taking place at the Totem Mall on Saturday, September 8th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

In a post on its Recreation Facebook page, the City said that any organizations that want to book a table for the upcoming One Stop can now pick up registration forms from the Fort St. John Visitor Centre, located inside the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more details, contact the Pomeroy Sport Centre at (250) 785-3033, or message the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page.

