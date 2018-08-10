City of Fort St. John sending fire fighters to help with forest fire near Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be sending three firefighters to help with forest fires near Dease Lake and Telegraph Creek.

In a post to Facebook on Thursday, the City said they would be sending three firefighters and a specialized four-wheel-drive wildland fire engine to work with a Structure Projection Specialist and task group to protect homes and businesses affected by the wildfire.

The post from Facebook goes onto say “Our Firefighters will be working with crews from Thornhill, Houston, Burns Lake and Salmon Arm; because that is what we do…. we pitch in when our neighbours need us.”

This is not the first time The City of Fort St. John and other local firefighters have been sent to help fight forest fires. In 2017, several local fire departments sent crews to help fight fires in the Caribou.

The Alkali Lake Fire has merged with the South Stikine River fire and has caused people to be evacuated and many on evacuation alert.

The fire is now over 28,000 hectares in size. Crews and air support are working to minimize further impact to the community of Telegraph Creek. Crews are also working to protect culturally significant sites and infrastructure in the area. Burn operations will be used, if conditions allow, to secure the south flank of the fire.

Work is also being done to restore power to the Telegraph Creek area as quickly as possible.

Here is audio from a press conference held on Thursday with updates on efforts to stop the forest fires all around British Columbia.

