Collision closes Alberta Highway 43 between Hythe and Beaverlodge

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Alberta Highway 43 is currently closed in both directions between Hythe and Beaverlodge because of a collision.

Information from Alberta511 shows that the closure occurred this morning just after 7:00. Highway 43 is closed in both directions near the junction with Highway 671.

STARS Air Ambulance also confirmed that one of its medevac helicopters had been dispatched to the crash site.

STAR-5 (Grande Prairie) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Beaverlodge, AB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) August 31, 2018

Motorists can detour around the closure by travelling east on Highway 672 and south on Highway 723.

At this point, there’s no information from the RCMP about how many vehicles or persons were involved in the collision.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.

