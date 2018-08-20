Community projects in Hudson’s Hope and Tomslake get Farm Credit Canada funding 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Community projects in Hudson’s Hope and Tomslake will be getting $40,000 in funding from Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund, which supports rural capital projects across Canada.

This year, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund awarded between $5,000 and $25,000 for community improvement projects that enhance the lives of residents or contribute to sustainability in communities.

The Tomslake and District Volunteer Fire Department will be getting a $25,000 grant towards the purchase of a four-wheel-drive fire truck, while the Hudson’s Hope Public Luibrary will be getting $15,000 for the purchase of new library furniture.

In total, FCC is granting $1.5 million for 84 projects across the country.

“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund is about helping community-minded individuals and groups undertake projects that enhance the quality of life in rural Canada,” said Sophie Perreault, FCC executive vice-president and chief operating officer. “Our employees care about the communities where they live and work, and we share in their pride and sense of accomplishment by lending a helping hand.”

Over the past 15 years, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported 1,170 projects, an investment of more than $13.5 million.

