6.4 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 20, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Hudson's Hope Library. Photo by District of Hudson's Hope
Home News Community projects in Hudson’s Hope and Tomslake get Farm Credit Canada funding 
NewsRegional

Community projects in Hudson’s Hope and Tomslake get Farm Credit Canada funding 

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Community projects in Hudson’s Hope and Tomslake will be getting $40,000 in funding from Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund, which supports rural capital projects across Canada.

This year, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund awarded between $5,000 and $25,000 for community improvement projects that enhance the lives of residents or contribute to sustainability in communities.

The Tomslake and District Volunteer Fire Department will be getting a $25,000 grant towards the purchase of a four-wheel-drive fire truck, while the Hudson’s Hope Public Luibrary will be getting $15,000 for the purchase of new library furniture.

In total, FCC is granting $1.5 million for 84 projects across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The FCC AgriSpirit Fund is about helping community-minded individuals and groups undertake projects that enhance the quality of life in rural Canada,” said Sophie Perreault, FCC executive vice-president and chief operating officer. “Our employees care about the communities where they live and work, and we share in their pride and sense of accomplishment by lending a helping hand.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the past 15 years, the FCC AgriSpirit Fund has supported 1,170 projects, an investment of more than $13.5 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Previous articleTeam McRib wins Lone Wolf’s Summer Scramble
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

Forest Fire News

Fort St. John Co-op to match Red Cross wildfire donations

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Co-op is currently accepting donations to the Red Cross in...
Read more
Canadian Press

Anti-pipeline protesters released days before week-long jail sentences end

Canadian Press -
MAPLE RIDGE, B.C. - Several pipeline protesters were released from a B.C. jail on Sunday, a few days before...
Read more
News

Air quality advisory due to smoky skies remains in effect for Northeast B.C.

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A special air quality statement that was issued by Environment Canada because of a...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the current wildfire...

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report After a recent event in Prince George, I was travelling north along Hart Highway when the skies turned a dark red. It...

Balls Deep wins Fort St. John Mixed Slow Pitch year end...

Bo Hedges and Team Canada finish 2nd in pool A at...

Anti-pipeline protesters released days before week-long jail sentences end

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.