Construction on new Northeast Elementary’s foundation to begin immediately

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The School District #60’s Board discussed developments on the new Northeast Elementary School during its first meeting of the new school year on Monday.

During the meeting, SD60 Assistant Superintendent Doug Boyd explained that construction on the new school’s foundation would start immediately, as the district already hired Yellowridge Construction LTD to manage said construction.

“The Northeast school as you are well aware has received approval and will start with soil stipping,” said Boyd. “Our construction management term for this project is Yellowridge, so basically we’ve hired local contractors to do the screening.”

The district will now tender a contract for work on the school’s foundation with an award coming in the next few days. Once the district awards the contract, construction will commence as soon as possible.

“At this point, it’s only the weather that could give us hiccups or delays.”

Boyd added that soil at the new school has already been stripped and moved to Margaret Ma Murray Elementary, where it will be used as a foundation for sod.

The new school, which will be built on 86th street and 112th Avenue, is receiving $30.8 million from the province to go towards the project. Northeast Elementary is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021 and will host students from Kindergarten to Grade Six.