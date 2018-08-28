Council approves sole-source contract for washrooms at Skate Park and Mathews Park

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has voted in favour of sole-sourcing the construction of public washrooms in Mathews Park and near the skate park in Toboggan Hill Park after the City received no bids for the project’s tender earlier this month.

Nearly a year ago, Council voted in favour of finding an alternative solution to getting the washrooms built after two bids from local companies to build the washrooms came in nearly $90,000 and $190,000 respectively over the city’s original budget.

The City had budgeted $380,000 to build the two washrooms in 2017, an amount that was increased to $510,000 in this year’s Capital Budget.

The City’s Facilities and Grounds Director Robin Langille said in his report to Council a tender for the washrooms’ construction was issued on August 13th and closed a week later. He said that the City did not receive any tender proposals for this project by the specified time, though one bid was received after the deadline.

Langille said that staff decided to sole-source the contract to Fort St. John-based Knappett Industries since the City has had success with using the firm as a Civil contractor on numerous projects over the last number of years.

He added that there would have been a high probability that the washrooms would not have been completed in 2018 had the project not been sole-sourced, which is permitted in cases where no acceptable bids are received by the City.

Langille said that the cost of installing the pre-fabricated washrooms – including civil works and the installation of sewer, water, and hydro – is $426,000 with the Matthews Park washroom costing $2,000 more than the one at the skate park.

He added that Knappett Industries told the City’s consultant that site preparation completed before October which, when combined with the estimated fabrication, delivery, and installation period of five weeks, means the new washrooms should be installed before the end of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement