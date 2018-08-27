16.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 27, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Current layout of intersection at Alaska Rd and 108th St.
Home News Council votes to ask Ministry of Transportation to add left-turn signals to...
News

Council votes to ask Ministry of Transportation to add left-turn signals to all Alaska Highway intersections

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John City Council has voted in favour of having staff ask the Ministry of Transportation about adding advance left-turn signals at the intersection of Highway 97 and 108th Street, with staff to also ask the Ministry about adding the signals at all of the Alaska Highway intersections in Fort St. John.

In a report before Council at Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, the City’s General Manager of Integrated Services Victor Shopland laid out two options for Council to consider: either have a barrier erected on 108th St. and for the Ministry of Transportation to install signage on the Alaska Highway, or maintain the status quo.

With the erection of barriers, motorists would have been redirected to 112th St., with northbound motorists making two right-hand turns to access the businesses, while southbound traffic would still be able to make a left-hand turn off of the Alaska Highway onto Alaska Road.

A number of businesses expressed opposition to the City’s plan, stating that removing the option of accessing Alaska Road North from the 108th St. intersection would have a negative impact on their businesses.

One of the businesses suggested that the City get the Ministry of Transportation to add an advance left-turn signal in order to limit the amount of traffic that is able to come off the highway into the intersection at the same time, reducing the frequency of potential conflicts.

A lengthy discussion ensued, while Council discussed some of the other options recommended last December by Urban Systems for alternate intersection arrangements, including having the City install “pork chop” barriers to limit straight-across traffic on Alaska Road and left turns onto 108th St.

In the end, Council voted in favour of having staff inquire with the Ministry about installing advance left-turn signals for all four directions of travel at the intersection of 108th St. and Highway 97, and for staff to also inquire about adding those signals at all of the Alaska Highway intersections in Fort St. John in anticipation of future growth.

Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP searching for missing woman
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing woman

John Luke Kieper -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Mounties in Grand Prairie are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. 37-year-old...
Read more
News

Virtual tour: Fort St. John’s newest elementary school

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District #60 Assistant Superintendent of Special Projects Doug Boyd gave members of the...
Read more
News

Yes, the Canada Revenue Agency phone scam is still happening in Fort St. John and they still want iTunes gift cards

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP say that the Canada Revenue Agency phone scam continues...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Dawson Creek firefighters extinguish house fire late Sunday

Chris Newton -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department had a busy Sunday night after a fire erupted at a home north of the...

Westjet reducing service between Fort St. John and Vancouver

Weekend Warriors win 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch...

Gord Humphrey wins big at Thunder on the Snake

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.