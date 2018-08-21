D Crew comes out on top at Allen LaFleur Tournament of Hope

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Allen LaFleur Tournament of Hope was held in Taylor last weekend.

The tournament saw a total of 40 teams participate and raise money for families fighting cancer.

The D Crew was the big winner from the tournament as they took home first place in the A division. Other winners included Sons of Pitches in the B division, Pitches and Throws in the C division, Highmark Hit Squad in the D division and the Brew Jays in the E division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Blue Ballers didn’t have the same success as other teams, finishing 40th place and winning the toilet bowl.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Full results from the Allen LaFleur Tournament of Hope are shown below:

Division A:

D Crew Farm Team

Division B:

Sons of Pitches Pumped up Ballz

Division C:

Advertisement

Pitches and Throws Beer Barons

Division D:

Highmark Hit Squad Candoo

Division E:

Advertisement

Brew Jays Benchwarmers

Toilet Bowl:

Blue Ballers