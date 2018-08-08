Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede set to saddle up today

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Today marks the start of “the Greatest Show in the Peace”, the 96th Annual Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede.

Featured at this year’s event will be the Canadian Pro Tour Rodeo, World Professional Chuckwagon Racing, 4H exhibits, an outdoor trade show and more.

Events start at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and run through August 12th. The event will see kids, teenagers and adults all compete.

Tickets prices for the event are shown below:

Fair Only:

Thursday to Sunday:

Kids: $3

Adults: $10

Exhibitors Pass:

Kids: $3

Adult: $3

Fair Only (Evening):

Kids: $3

Adults: $3

Open Seating – Grandstand:

5-day all event pass:

Kids: $45

Adults: $130

Fair/Rodeo/Chuckwagons:

Kids: $12

Adults: $35

Fair/Chuckwagons:

Kids: $10

Adults: $20

Reserved Seating – Grandstand:

5-day all event pass:

Kids: $65

Adults: 175

Fair/Rodeo/Chuckwagons:

Kids: $17

Adults: $50

For more information and how to purchase tickets click here.

