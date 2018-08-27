11.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 27, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Dawson Creek Fire Department is warning homeowners to check their chimney annually after a chimney fire caused damage to a house on Tuesday afternoon/Photo: Dawson Creek Fire Department
Home News Dawson Creek firefighters extinguish house fire late Sunday
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek firefighters extinguish house fire late Sunday

Chris Newton

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department had a busy Sunday night after a fire erupted at a home north of the Mile Zero City.

Deputy Fire Chief Bob Fulton said that firefighters were called out to a fire at a house on the 217 Road north of the Hillside Garden Centre between the 210 and 212 Roads at around 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

He said that the fire erupted in the area of the home’s attic, and quickly spread to consume most of the home’s roof structure.

The home’s ten occupants were all able to escape the blaze uninjured but needed to find alternative accommodations due to the fire.

Fulton explained that firefighters initially tried to attack the fire from the inside, but needed to pull back and fight the fire from the outside due to the danger posed by the fire.

He said that the home’s roof was practically gone, while some structural damage occurred in the home’s living room. The rest of the house also suffered extensive water damage and damage from the burned roof materials falling onto the upper floor.

At this point, it’s not known what the cost of the damage is since the fire department is still liaising with the insurance.

The cause of the fire has also not been determined, but Fulton said that the fire is not currently deemed suspicious.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Previous articleWestjet reducing service between Fort St. John and Vancouver
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

Westjet reducing service between Fort St. John and Vancouver

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After Westjet posted its first quarterly loss in 13 years, the airline says that...
Read more
Energy News

Altagas signs agreement with Kelt Exploration

Chris Newton -
CALGARY, A.B. – AltaGas Ltd. announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with Kelt Exploration Ltd. to provide an...
Read more
Forest Fire News

Campfires to be allowed once again in Northeast B.C. starting Tuesday

Chris Newton -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The BC Wildfire Service says that campfires will once again be allowed in the Fort...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the current wildfire...

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report As the wildfires in the province continue to burn and more evacuees are being forced from their homes, concerns continue to be...

Altagas signs agreement with Kelt Exploration

Toby Coyle wins Lone Wolf’s Club Championship

Predators receive $1,000 donation at training camp

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.