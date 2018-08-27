Dawson Creek firefighters extinguish house fire late Sunday

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department had a busy Sunday night after a fire erupted at a home north of the Mile Zero City.

Deputy Fire Chief Bob Fulton said that firefighters were called out to a fire at a house on the 217 Road north of the Hillside Garden Centre between the 210 and 212 Roads at around 11:00 p.m. Sunday.

He said that the fire erupted in the area of the home’s attic, and quickly spread to consume most of the home’s roof structure.

The home’s ten occupants were all able to escape the blaze uninjured but needed to find alternative accommodations due to the fire.

Fulton explained that firefighters initially tried to attack the fire from the inside, but needed to pull back and fight the fire from the outside due to the danger posed by the fire.

He said that the home’s roof was practically gone, while some structural damage occurred in the home’s living room. The rest of the house also suffered extensive water damage and damage from the burned roof materials falling onto the upper floor.

At this point, it’s not known what the cost of the damage is since the fire department is still liaising with the insurance.

The cause of the fire has also not been determined, but Fulton said that the fire is not currently deemed suspicious.

