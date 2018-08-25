14.8 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Stock images of the side by sides.
NewsRegional

Dawson Creek looking for three stolen side by side vehicles

Adam Reaburn

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are looking for the public’s help in locating three stolen side by side vehicles.

On Sunday, August 19, the RCMP received a report of a break and enter at a business on Highway 49 near Collins road.  The report indicated a lock had been cut on the gate leading to four side by side vehicles.  Video surveillance showed unknown persons entering the hard and driving off with three side by sides.  The following day, staff noticed a fourth was also taken.

One of the vehicles has been recovered.  The missing side by sides are described as:

• 2018 John Deere XUV590M 2014 John Deere 850T
• Green and yellow Black and camo
• Two side by sides outstanding

If you have any information on this incident please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700, or if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Adam Reaburn

Local Events

