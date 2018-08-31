Advertisement

Dawson Creek RCMP asking for help finding missing senior

By
Adam Reaburn
-
The RCMP have provided this photo of Bonnie Beattie who was reported missing on August 31. She was last seen in a vehicle like the one pictured above.
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Kamloops woman.

Bonnie Beattie who is 71 years-old was reported missing to the Dawson Creek RCMP on August 31.  According to the RCMP Beattie went for a drive Friday morning to visit a family member in Tomslake and never arrived.

Beattie used to live in Dawson Creek area and had visited Tomslake earlier this week on Wednesday.

The Dawson Creek RCMP are concerned about her wellbeing as she may have become confused or disoriented during her drive and may be lost in the area.

Beattie is reported to be driving a red Pontiac Vibe that has extensive body damage to it. The taillights are said to be held together with red tape.

She is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 140-150 pounds
  • With long gray hair
  • Glasses
  • 5’4″
  • And may appear confused.

The vehicle is described as:

  • Pontiac Vibe
  • Red
  • BC license plate: CM117S
  • Extensive damage all around vehicle
  • Taillights being held on by red tape

Anyone with information on Beattie’s location is requested to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

