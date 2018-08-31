Dawson Creek RCMP asking for help finding missing senior

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Kamloops woman.

Bonnie Beattie who is 71 years-old was reported missing to the Dawson Creek RCMP on August 31. According to the RCMP Beattie went for a drive Friday morning to visit a family member in Tomslake and never arrived.

Beattie used to live in Dawson Creek area and had visited Tomslake earlier this week on Wednesday.

The Dawson Creek RCMP are concerned about her wellbeing as she may have become confused or disoriented during her drive and may be lost in the area.

Beattie is reported to be driving a red Pontiac Vibe that has extensive body damage to it. The taillights are said to be held together with red tape. She is described as: Caucasian

140-150 pounds

With long gray hair

Glasses

5’4″

And may appear confused. The vehicle is described as: Pontiac Vibe

Red

BC license plate: CM117S

Extensive damage all around vehicle

Taillights being held on by red tape Anyone with information on Beattie's location is requested to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700, or if you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

