The City of Dawson Creek's new curbside recycling carts. Supplied photo.
News

Dawson Creek rolling out new curbside recycling carts

Chris Newton

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek will be delivering new recycling carts to residents this month.

Dawson Creek Council voted in favour of implementing a curbside recycling program in the City earlier this year, making it easier for residents to recycle household items and reduce materials sent to the landfill.

“We’ve heard residents ask for curbside recycling, and a majority identified it as a priority during our recent OCP consultation process,” said Mayor Dale Bumstead. “Many Dawson Creek residents are already sorting and recycling their household waste, and the new curbside collection service makes recycling much easier and more convenient, and helps us keep more out of the landfill.”

Curbside recycling collection begins the week of September 3rd. Recycling will be picked up every other week, on the same day as garbage collection, which the City says will continue to be picked up every week.

The City’s current garbage collection contractor, Waste Management, will also collect curbside recycling.

Recyclable materials are placed in the 360-litre recycling cart and set out beside the garbage cart every other week. A printed guide showing accepted materials, how to place carts and a collection calendar is being distributed with the carts.

Recyclable materials that are allowed inside the new carts include:

  • household paper
  • hard plastic containers (numbered 1 to 7)
  • foil & metal containers
  • disposable drink cups & lids
  • newspapers & magazines
  • cardboard boxes & boxboard
  • gable top containers & aseptic (“TetraPaks”) cartons
  • non-hazardous aerosol cans.

Plastic bags, glass and foam packaging are not accepted in recycling carts.

In order to save on unnecessary printing, residents are encouraged to download the Dawson Creek app, which is available for Apple and Android devices, and to sign up for schedule reminders on the City’s website. The Waste Wizard app also includes the most up-to-date disposal instructions for hundreds of household materials including items that can be included with curbside garbage and recycling, taken to a recycling depot, or special instructions for hazardous materials.

For more information on the recycling program, accepted materials and to find your collection schedule visit www.dawsoncreek.ca/recycle, or download the Dawson Creek app.

Missed or problem cart deliveries can be reported to the City of Dawson Creek at 250-784-3600.

Chris Newton

