Dawson Creek to open reception centre for those evacuated due to forest fires

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek will open a reception centre for anyone evacuated due to forest fires.

According to the post on Facebook, the City will open the reception centre at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, August 18 at the Dawson Creek Fire Department. The centre will be set up to assist any residents evacuated from their homes can find help if they head towards Dawson Creek.

They can also call the Fire Department directly at 250-782-9898.

The City of Prince George has already received over 1,300 people who have been evacuated due to forest fires. The City of Prince George has also reached out to other communities in the B.C. Peace to ask for assistance if needed. The City of Fort St. John confirmed late Friday they will be ready to help if needed.

More than 1,800 fires have burned 4,360 square kilometres since the beginning of the 2018 season. This is now the third worst fire season on record since 1950. Last year was the worst with over 12,000 square kilometres being burnt.

The B.C. government declared a provincial state of emergency on Aug. 15 to support the provincewide response to the ongoing wildfire situation.

The state of emergency is initially in effect for 14 days once issued and may be extended or rescinded as necessary.

The fire season in Northeast B.C. has been quiet to date. Read more about the fires in our region, by clicking here.