Dean Brody bringing tour to Fort St. John and the Pomeroy Hotel

Dean Brody Heads out on the Dirt Road Stories Tour Beginning October 20 on the East Coast with a stop in Fort St. John.

Current CCMA Fan’s Choice, 2-time Juno Award-winning artist and celebrated songwriter, Dean Brody will be hitting the road this fall for the Dirt Road Stories Tour, with a stop in Fort St. John on Friday, November 23 at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Systems Sound Source or online at www.energetictickets.ca. Tickets start at only $55 plus fees and taxes. Plus there are VIP options for you to get up close and personal with Dean Brody, see below for all the details. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Make sure to join the Energetictickets.ca/newsletter before the end of the day today, for your chance to buy tickets before anyone else. You’ll get a special email early Thursday morning.

Ticket Options

General Admission – Grab a seat and enjoy the show at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre – Tickets are $55 plus fees and taxes.

VIP – Enjoy the show from the VIP section right in front of the stage. You’ll have a private bar and you’ll get access to the build your own nacho bar for the entire show – Tickets are $75 plus fees and taxes.

Dean Brody VIP – Not only will you enjoy the show from the VIP section and all the features listed above, you’ll also get to meet Dean Brody, Question and Answer session with Dean and an exclusive merch item – This exclusive opportunity is limited and costs only $139.99 plus fees and taxes.

About Dean Brody

Fresh off of his second headline show at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on August 17, Brody is a 3-time winner of the CCMA Award for Songwriter of the Year in previous years, and is currently nominated for “8th Day”, from his sixth album, Beautiful Freakshow, which hit the #1 spot on the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase Canadian Country Airplay Charts earlier this year. Brody’s reputation for penning thoughtful, articulate, original narratives in music began back in 2009 with the release of “Brothers”, a touching song about a loved one leaving for the military, which resonated both north and south of the border. Celebrated songs such as “Trail in Life”, “Another Man’s Gold”, “Bounty”, have gone on to place Brody in a unique category all his own, rising beyond the conventional tracks that can be heard on mainstream radio in lyrical composition, and yet still retaining conventional success, with Brody recently landing his 22nd Top 10 hit at country radio, with “Good Goodbye.” His ballad “Time” released in 2016, laments on the passing of time, becoming especially poignant in a social media era with less one-on-one interaction with loved ones, earned critical acclaim and a great deal of recognition, showcasing Brody’s unique ability to make people think about their actions through his lyrics.

Many of Brody’s songs were in fact written at his kitchen table, and the acoustic tour is meant to replicate that intimate setting that inspires his original works, “I want to give my fans a window into how my songs were written, how they sound in their rawest form, performed in an intimate theatre setting,” states Brody.

The focus on compelling storytelling in country continues where the opening acts in each market are concerned. Acclaiming singer-songwriter Jessica Mitchell will join Brody on each of the East Coast dates, including Montreal, giving listeners a taste of her genre-bending sound with tracks on her recently released debut album, Heart of Glass. Country musician Andrew Hyatt, who recently released his second Top Ten hit, “Do It With You”, will join Brody on his dates in Ontario. SK native Tenille Arts who was recently featured on The Bachelor, will be involved in the dates in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, providing insight into the meaning behind the songs on her debut EP.

THE FULL LIST OF TOUR DATES IS AS FOLLOWS:

The below dates are with singer-songwriter Jessica Mitchell:

Oct

20 – Marigold Centre – Truro, NS

22 – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium – Halifax, NS

23 – Playhouse Theatre – Fredericton, NB

24 – Imperial Theatre – Saint John, NB

25 – Homburg Theatre – Charlottetown, PE

26 – Convocation Hall – Wolfville, NS

27 – Capitol Theatre – Moncton, NB

29 – Imperiale Bell – Quebec, QC

30 – Corona Theatre – Montreal, QC

The below dates are with Andrew Hyatt:

Nov

1 – FirstOntario – St. Catharines, ON

2 – Burlington Performing Arts Centre – Burlington, ON

3 – Rose Theatre – Brampton, ON

4 – Fraser Auditorium – Sudbury, ON

5 – Academy Theatre – Lindsay, ON

7 – Sanderson Centre for Performing Arts – Brantford, ON

8 – FirstOntario Arts Centre – Milton, ON

9 – The Grand Theatre – Kingston, ON

10 – River Run Centre – Guelph, ON

11 – Regent Theatre – Oshawa, ON

12 – Festival Hall – Pembroke, ON

The below dates are with Tenille Arts:

15 – Club Regent – Winnipeg, MB

16 – Club Regent – Winnipeg, MB

17 – Casino Regina – Regina, SK

20 – Vic Juba Theatre – Lloydminster, SK

21 – Red Deer Memorial Centre – Red Deer, AB

22 – Douglas J Cardinal Performing Arts – Grande Prairie, AB

23 – Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre – Fort St. John, BC

24 – Quesnel + District SR Citizen Centre – Quesnel, BC

26 – Massey Theatre – New Westminster, BC

27 – Port Theatre – Nanaimo, BC

28 – Tidemark Theatre – Campbell River, BC

29 – Cowichan Performing Arts Centre – Duncan, BC

30 – Vernon Performing Arts Centre – Vernon, BC

Dec

1 – Charles Bailey Theatre – Trail, BC

2 – Key City Theatre – Cranbrook, BC