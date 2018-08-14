Dinner and dance to raise money for 4-year-old battling cancer

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The owner of Tenacious Detail in Fort St. John is launching a new charitable society to help the family of a local 4-year-old battling cancer, with the society set to host its first event next week.

Kate Hadland says that she decided to launch the Happily Ever After Foundation to help the family of Natalie Small, who has been in and out of BC Children’s Hospital since last December, when she was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma.

She said that Small’s treatment is proceeding well, and is currently awaiting a second bone marrow transplant after the first was successfully performed earlier this year.

Having known Natalie’s mom Deanne since junior high school, Hadland said that she decided to launch the charity to help her friend’s family cover the cost of travelling to and from Vancouver while Natalie has been undergoing treatment, which has cost the Small family roughly $3,000/month in travel costs alone.

To help launch the charity ahead of Natalie’s next bout of treatment, Hadland said that the Foundation will be hosting a formal ball on August 25th to that will feature a dinner, dance, lip-sync battle, card-reading, and silent auction.

The Foundation will be selling tickets outside the Aurora Cinema inside the Totem Mall from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. for the next week, with tickets also available at Tenacious Detail, located at 8225 100th Ave during business hours.

Tickets for the dinner/dance are $75 for adults, $50 for kids 6-10, while anyone 5 and under gets in free. Tickets are also available for the dance only.

Hadland added that the Foundation is planning to continue raising money after Natalie’s cancer has been treated, in order to help any other local families who need to get treatment out of town cover travel medical expenses.

For more information, contact Kate Hadland at (250) 263-4988, Janna at (250) 264-7864, or message Tenacious Detail via their Facebook page.

