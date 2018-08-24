10.6 C
Baby Box. Photo by Visa Kopu.
News

Do you have a newborn baby but have nowhere to put it? Get yourself a baby box

John Luke Kieper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Family Friendly Coalition has partnered with the North Peace Child Care Resource and Referral to bring residents baby boxes.

A baby box is a box with a thin mattress and fitted sheet for newborn babies. The box also includes a bag of starter items like diapers and wipes. The beauty of the baby box program is that all boxes are free of charge.

Baby boxes originated in Finland as a cheap and easy way to keep parents from having their newborn baby sleep in their bed. Baby boxes are essentially a temporary crib for families who don’t own or can’t afford one.

Many people believe that baby boxes are also a safer alternative to a crib and can help prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), but to this point, there has not been enough research to prove this theory. One reason many have adopted the baby box idea is due to Finland’s low infant mortality rate which sits at 1.7 deaths per 1000 babies. This number is compared to the global rate which is 30.5 deaths per 1000 babies.

Residents looking to receive a baby box must complete the online course www.babyboxuniversity.com. For more information visit the baby box website or contact the North Peace Child Care Resource and Referral at (250)785-5701.

Baby Box Flyer. Photo by FSJ Family Friendly Early Year’s Facebook Page.

John Luke Kieper

