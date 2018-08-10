Don’t miss your chance to smash the most reliable car on the market

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kin Club will host another car smashing event at Northern Lights Raceway this weekend.

Smash that Civic will see residents do exactly that, smash a civic with a bunch of sledgehammers.

In June the Kin Club hosted their “Wreck this Ride” which raised approximately $900 for the club and saw some proceeds go to the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society. The club will hope to match or beat that mark this weekend.

To take swings residents can either pay $5 for one minute of unlimited swings, or $10 for two minutes of unlimited swings.

Smash that Civic runs August 11th and 12th at Northern Lights Raceway.

Related Stories