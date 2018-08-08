Emporer’s Challenge ready to test participants this Saturday

Advertisement

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The Emporer’s Challenge is ready to test its participants this weekend in Tumbler Ridge.

The race takes place on Saturday at Mount Babcock and will see participants climb 11kms to the summit and run back down. Participants will need to battle 20kms of total elevation and decline in order to say they conquered the Emporer’s Challenge.

Participants are recommended to pick up their race package at the Tumbler Ridge Visitor Centre on Friday between 6:00 and 8:30 p.m. Bear spray is optional to carry but may be recommended.

In order for participants to receive a finishers medal, they will have to complete the race in under four and a half hours.

The 20km race starts at 9:00 a.m. while the kid’s dash isn’t until 9:30 a.m.

For more information on the Emporer’s Challenge click here.

