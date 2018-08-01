Encana posts Q2 loss linked to hedging program but powers ahead by other measures

Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Encana Corp. recorded a $151 million net loss in the second quarter linked to its risk management program but says it did better than last year by most other financial measures.

The Calgary-based company said the net loss was equal to 16 cents per share and compared with a year-earlier net profit of $331 million or 34 cents per share.

Excluding unrealized losses from its hedging program, which is designed to offset the impact of low oil prices, Encana’s financial performance improved from last year’s second quarter.

Operating earnings grew 10 percent to $198 million, which was ahead of analyst estimates from Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Its cash from operating activities was up nearly 12 percent at $475 million and cash flow margin was up 57 percent at $19.09 per oil-equivalent barrel.

Liquids production was 155,300 barrels per day, up 24 percent from the same time last year.

As a result of the strong margin improvement in the second quarter, Encana has raised its full-year estimate for cash flow margin to about $16 per barrel from the original target of $14 per barrel.

Gross revenue before the impact of risk management hedges was $1.28 billion, up from $937 billion. Including the impact of hedging, total revenue was $983 billion, down from $1.08 billion.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

