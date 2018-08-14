Environment Ministry continuing clean-up after condensate truck fire

Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Officials with the B.C. Ministry of Environment are continuing clean-up operations after a tanker truck carrying condensate rolled over and caught fire this morning.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said that the crash and fire occurred shortly before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday approximately 9 kilometres north of Hudson’s Hope on Highway 29.

The Hudson’s Hope Fire Department extinguished the spot fire and the fire at the incident site, while the driver was airlifted to Vancouver for medical treatment.

The road was closed for several hours, reopening to single-lane alternating traffic just after 11:00 a.m.

Advertisement

The Ministry said that the truck’s tank is reported to have contained approximately 40,000 litres of petroleum condensate, and first responders reported that some of the fuel was leaking from the tank.

The exact amount of condensate that was spilled is still being determined.

Advertisement Advertisement

One of the Ministry’s Environmental Emergency Response Officer is currently on site to aid in the response.

A product recovery plan is being prepared to offload the remaining product and begin vehicle recovery and environmental remediation.

Related Stories