Ethan Williams and Jarrett Lawson big winners at 1st Annual iMade Safety Consulting Junior Tournament

TAYLOR, B.C. – Almost 40 Juniors stormed Lone Wolf on Monday to participate in the 1st Annual iMade Safety Consulting Junior Tournament.

Juniors played in either the Par 3 course, 9 holes or 18 holes in the morning and participated in a skills competition in the afternoon.

Ethan Williams was the big winner from the day as he shot a 97 in the advanced 14+ division. Jarrett Lawson had the best score for golfers under 14 as he shot a 110.

“It was so great to see this many junior out, I hope we see twice as many next year,” said Lone Wolf’s Events and Marketing Coordinator L.J. Lawson. “We decided to do this at the end of July and were so fortunate to have sponsors jump on board quickly and volunteers to step up to make this a fantastic day!”

The goal of this tournament was to have an event where juniors could participate just like adults. Juniors received towels, a sleeve of balls as a first tee gift and medals as prizes for the tourney.

“We need to keep working to build Junior Golf”, says Lone Wolf General Manager Dave Callum. “this is one more step to getting there.”

Taking home the medals for today’s events were:

1st Place 2018 Advanced 14+ Ethan Williams 97 2nd Place 2018 Advanced 14+ Kaden Arbuarry 1st Place 2018 Advanced U14 Jarrett Lawson 110 2nd Place 2018 Advanced U14 Jakob Simpson 131 1st Place 2018 Intermediate 13+ Joshua Fung 74 2nd Place 2018 Intermediate 13+ Cruz Costa 79 1st Place 2018 Intermediate U14 Jacob Foley 67 2nd Place 2018 Intermediate U14 Ashley Lawson 69 1st Place 2018 Novice U10 Donovan Brent 66 2nd Place 2018 Novice U10 Isiah Brent 71 (countback) 3rd Place 2018 Novice U10 T – Madison Lafleur, Marshall Powers 1st Place 2018 Novice 10+ Carver Lequiere 42 2nd Place 2018 Novice 10+ Austin Dube 49 3rd Place 2018 Novice 10+ Mason Savage 51 1st Place 2018 Long Drive U8 Dylan Costa 1st Place 2018 Long Drive U10 Ashley Lawson 1st Place 2018 Long Drive U13 Carver Lequiere 1st Place 2018 Long Drive 13+ Kaden Arbuarry 2nd Place 2018 Long Drive U8 Cache Tsuruda 2nd Place 2018 Long Drive U10 Jakob Simpson 2nd Place 2018 Long Drive U13 Joshua Fung 2nd Place 2018 Long Drive 13+ Ethan Williams 1st Place 2018 Putting U8 Dylan Costa 1st Place 2018 Putting U10 Ashley Lawson 1st Place 2018 Putting U13 Reid Arbuarry 1st Place 2018 Putting 13+ Ethan Williams 2nd Place 2018 Putting U8 Madison Lefleur 2nd Place 2018 Putting U10 Jakob Simpson 2nd Place 2018 Putting U13 Jacob Foley 2nd Place 2018 Putting 13+ “Gelly” Praud Chip Into the Cup – 1st Overall Jacob Foley 1st Place 2018 Chipping U8 Madison Lafleur 1st Place 2018 Chipping U10 Jacob Fung 1st Place 2018 Chipping U13 Jarrett Lawson 1st Place 2018 Chipping 13+ Nicole Esau 2nd Place 2018 Chipping U8 Dylan Costa 2nd Place 2018 Chipping U10 Isiah Brent 2nd Place 2018 Chipping U13 Reid Arbuarry 2nd Place 2018 Chipping 13+ Ethan Williams 1st Place 2018 KP U8 Madison Lafleur 1st Place 2018 KP U10 Payton Prevost 1st Place 2018 KP U13 Cruz costa 1st Place 2018 KP 13+ Ethan Williams 2nd Place 2018 KP U8 Dylan Costa 2nd Place 2018 KP U10 Elijah Braun 2nd Place 2018 KP U13 Austin Dube 2nd Place 2018 KP 13+ Kaden Arbuarry