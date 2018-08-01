Fallyn Mills win girls all-around at Canadian High School Rodeo Finals

Advertisement

MERRITT, B.C. – The Canadian High School Rodeo Finals were held in Merritt last weekend with a familiar name taking one of the top prizes.

Fallyn Mills was named the Canadian High School Rodeo all-around cowgirl after scoring the most combined points in the seven events she competed in. Mills was the reserve champion in pole bending and came third in girls cutting as well as team roping. Mills also finished top ten in goat tying, breakaway roping and reined cow horse.

The Peace Region had a total of five champions during the event. Denton Spiers was champion of the bull riding, Ben Jackson won the tie-down roping, Brooke Swaffield was champ in the girls cutting and Jesse Jones the junior saddlebronc event.

Top ten finishes from the North Peace athletes at the rodeo are shown below:

Junior:

Jesse Jones: 1st place saddle bronc, 2nd place chute dogging, 10th place goat tying, 7th place team roping.

Tyler Pederson: 5th place team roping, 6th place chute dogging, 4th place goat tying.

Rylie Bondaroff: 6th place girls goat tying, 5th place team roping.

Korbin Mills: 7th place breakaway roping, 6th place goat tying

Twiggy Esau: 7th place pole bending.

Rachel Moat: 8th place girls goat tying, 10th place pole bending.

Daylyn Carlson: 3rd place girls pole bending.

Carson Johnson: 5th place goat tying, 7th place team roping.

Senior:

Fallyn Mills: 6th place breakaway roping, 9th place goat tying, 2nd place pole bending, 3rd place team roping, 6th place reined cow horse, 4th place girls cutting.

Brooke Swaffield: 1st place girls cutting, 6th place pole bending.

Denton Spiers: 1st place bull riding.

Megan Smith: 2nd place barrel racing,

Wade Roberts: 7th place steer wrestling.

Tyrel Roberts: 4th place tie-down roping.

Tommi-Sue Little: 4th place goat tying.

Derek Hadland: 2nd place tie-down roping.

Ben Jackson: 1st place tie-down roping.

Aspen Wollen: 8th place barrel racing.

Kolton Johnson: 3rd place team roping.

Madalyn Fraser: 8th place reined cow horse, 5th place girls cutting.

Wyatte Copeland: 4th place cutting, 10th place reined cow horse.

Hannah Pederson: 8th place breakaway roping.

Tyler Bondaroff: 7th place goat tying.

