A photo of Trans Mountain provided by Kinder Morgan Canada and EVRAZ, May 2, 2017.
Federal Court of Appeal to release decision on Trans Mountain next week
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Federal Court of Appeal to release decision on Trans Mountain next week

Canadian Press

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Federal Court of Appeal is scheduled to release its decision next week in a case that combined nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of the Trans Mountain pipeline to be overturned.

The board, Trans Mountain and the federal government defended the project as viable during two weeks of hearings in Vancouver last fall.

First Nations, including the Tsleil-Waututh, argued the federal government did not adequately consult them, although federal lawyers told the hearings extensive consultations were conducted.

Environmental groups and the cities of Vancouver and Burnaby also challenged the project and were supported by the province of British Columbia, which was an intervener in the case.

Alberta was also an intervener and a lawyer for the province said Ottawa’s decision to approve the expansion of the pipeline between Edmonton and Metro Vancouver was based on a broad base of evidence that considered environmental, economic and Indigenous interests.

The federal government announced in May that it was buying the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion to ensure what it calls a vital piece of infrastructure is built.

The Federal Court of Appeal tweeted Friday that the decision would be released next Thursday on its website.

(The Canadian Press)

Canadian Press

